Local program dedicated to advocating for children in court needs more volunteers amid pandemic

A program dedicated to advocating for children in court needs more volunteers.

The Guilford County Guardian ad Litem District Administrator said that right now 160 volunteers are serving around 350 children.

“80 of those children do not have a volunteer who has been appointed to represent them and again that need, no matter what’s really going to happen in the world or in our community, that need’s always going to be there,” Seth Houk said.

Volunteering is a long term commitment. Volunteers are assigned to cases that can continue for more than a year.

“Finding out everything they can about that child’s situation to identify maybe any unmet needs that exist in their life and then identify what sort of resources in the community that could meet those needs,” Houk said.

“I can’t even imagine a child going through this whole thing and not having someone who’s looking out solely for them,” said Celina McCrea, a new volunteer with the program.

McCrea hopes to one day become a foster parent and was sworn in alongside 16 volunteers in Guilford County Tuesday.

“We have big hearts, compassion. That’s why we want to do this as a volunteer opportunity,” she said.

Several other Triad counties also need more help, some adding that the caseload has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth and Randolph County district administrators reported a significant need for volunteers.

Alamance County specifically hopes to improve diversity among its volunteer pool and add more men to the program.

Houk said the work isn’t always easy, but it’s well worth it to serve as a voice for a child who needs it.

“There’s a child who’s been victimized, and they’ve lived through that, and if that child can live through it, I can live through their story and help them achieve permanence, and that’s one of the great things about serving as a Guardian ad Litem,” he said.

Children who are not assigned a dedicated volunteer will still be represented by an attorney and will have someone from the program overseeing their case.

