Local photographer captures a changing society

From the pandemic to the fight for social justice, the Piedmont has experienced a lot of emotions. Along the way, photographer Owens Daniels has been there to capture every tumultuous turn.

“Overwhelming is an understatement. You are awash with so much information, so much information to get out,” Daniels said.

The past two months have been the busiest and most creative time for Daniels.

His creativity began when the pandemic hit. Daniels took a mannequin, placed a mask on its face and took it to different locations in Winston-Salem.

His goal was to photograph people reacting and interacting with an object that was wearing a mask. From that project, Daniels created “Dear Winston-Salem.”

“I wanted to remind the city we as citizens have not forgotten who we are and who we are to the city,” Daniels said.

“Dear Winston-Salem” included pictures of people holding inspirational signs as COVID-19 nearly shutdown the city. As the Piedmont was adjusting to living with the virus, the fight for social justice swept across the nation.

“It’s like going into a buffet as a hungry person, and you are blown away with all of this food and, you don’t know where to start,” Daniels said.

He took a moment and found the best way to use his photography to tell the story of the pandemic and protest.

“You tell the story right there in front of you, what the streets are telling you,” Daniels said.

Sorrow, frustration and togetherness were some of the emotions Daniels captured while taking pictures of crowds wearing mask and holding social reform banners.

The busy two month period also taught Daniels a lot about himself.

“I looked around and found out that the city is people. I thought it was the buildings and business, but it’s other things,” Daniels said.

He added that maybe a year from now, he would like all artists to come together and share their work at a large public gallery.

“I wanted to document our response as a community because I believe that the people are the city, and our unity is the soul of the city itself,” Daniels said.