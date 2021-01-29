Local pastor working to help people facing homelessness in the Piedmont

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Pastor Kevin Sanders is fulfilling a mission of providing comfort and giving hope to those facing homelessness.

“We wanted to come up with something that will keep and house them during the day,” Sanders said.

Seeing more beds and tents pop-up on the streets inspired Sanders and members of the Oakwood Community Development Corporation to fix what’s broken in their neighborhoods.

A day center behind his church, called “Created for His Glory Ministries,” will lessen the worries of people with small necessities we may take for granted.

Sanders said some people have been facing homelessness for such a long time, they haven’t had the chance to take a shower, change their clothes or get a haircut.

It’s a process in the making with blueprints already drafted.

As the city starts to grow with newer developments near downtown, Sanders wants the same for those in need.

“I grew up in the projects, and I know how it feels to be less fortunate. This is bigger than us, and we need help,” Sanders said.

$300,000 has already been funded on the project.

Sanders is reaching out to the city and other donors for help. He hopes the center is up and running by July 2022.