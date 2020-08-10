Local parents, teachers discuss challenges they face ahead of new school year

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Parents and teachers told FOX8 that Asheboro City Schools leaders have been on top of communicating with parents every step of the way as the new school year approaches.

But it’s not been the same story with other school districts in the Piedmont Triad.

Parents have been emailing FOX8 daily, explaining they still don’t know what to expect when kids head back to the virtual classroom in exactly one week.

A Guilford County teacher told FOX8 she still has no idea what’s expected of her nor does she have a student roster.

A few GCS parents added that they just got a phone call with some information on back to school procedures. Some parents say, depending on the school, they’ve received some information on orientations and schedules.

In Asheboro, parents and teachers say they were quick to find out they were going from Plan B to Plan C, which is full remote learning.

They now feel ready to take on the new school year.

“When I’m teaching my math lesson, I’m going to be standing at the board, using my smart board and using the resources I have in here,” explained Stephanie Clark.

The third grade teacher at McCrary Elementary School knows exactly how she will tackle teaching this year.

“Students will log in and be able to get their lesson straight from me. They’ll be able to ask questions in real time,” Clark added.

She said Asheboro City Schools district leaders prepped educators for different remote learning scenarios weeks ago.

“We were told in the beginning just to be ready like things could change at any moment,” Clark said.

FOX8 went along with her as she headed back to her classroom for the first time on Monday.

She moved tables, chairs, put up decorations and started making contact with families.

“I’m setting up orientations [with parents and students], where they can actually come to the classroom. We’ll wear a mask and social distance,” Clark said. “We’ll talk about expectations for the classrooms and how they’re going to do their online assignments and go through any questions they have.”

That kind of communication is comforting to parents like Kathleen Gee.

“The district let us know as soon as they could. We got a phone call the very next day,” she said.

Gee is the mother of a first and fourth grader and also a music teacher at McCrary Elementary.

Knowing the district and families are working together makes her feel better about this new way of learning.

“As a parent, I think it’s good for our whole community to know that our teachers are excited to get connected with our students,” she explained. “We’re really going to work hard to make sure our students have the best experience this year no matter what learning looks like…no matter what blend we’ve got.”

Asheboro City Schools will provide devices to every student. Pick up for those devices is on Thursday.

FOX8 also checked in with other school districts on how prepared they are for next week.

A representative with Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools told FOX8 that teachers head back to class tomorrow to prepare for virtual orientations later this week.

Parents will also receive a guidebook from the district on Monday with resources and information.

As of air time, FOX8 is still waiting to hear back from Guilford, Davidson and Randolph County schools.