Local parents, day care workers dealing with 2 week school closure amid coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Monday was the first week day that many parents had to deal with having their children at home all day.

School districts across the state have shut down for at least the next two weeks as North Carolina health officials try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It's a time when many swing sets and slides are sitting empty due to fears of COVID-19.

"My children's day care has closed," Karen Root said. "I think several other day cares just go and close based on the Guilford County School system."

But there are a few places, like Roots' Stay and Play daycare, still opening doors for parents any kids with some exceptions.

"We're looking at kids as a case by case basis. If they're feeling well enough, and don't present with a fever, they can stay," Root said.

She says she's just trying to help parents.

"A lot of our families are nurses and are in the field when they're going to be exposed to some of the issues that are happening," Root said. "So they need a place where they can take their kids and be cared for and not be left home alone."

Other parents, like April Brand, are using this time to prepare.

"I am a stay at home mom, so I don't work, but to have all of these extra hours is a real blessing," Brand said. "Just for the simple fact of all of the chaos happening outside. Stores are closing, and I have to travel to a couple of different places to find the necessities to be able to disinfect my house correctly."

Brand feels confident her kids are safer at a daycare, rather than being with her, braving crowds and local stores.

"They clean. They disinfect. They're constantly making sure everyone is cleaning right now," Brand said. "As soon as they walk through the door, everybody has to clean their hands."

Staff at Stay and Play are taking extra precautions.

"We're cleaning every toy that's been touched and wiping it with disinfectant, by hand, with a rag, throughout the day," Root said.

For now, parents still have a place at what's now being called "Camp COVID" unless things get worse.

"When we get told to close. If they do quarantines where you have to stay home and you have to shut down, we're going tot have to listen," Root said. "We do want to be here for the parents until we cant help them."

Stay and Play does have a 25-kid limit.

Other daycares FOX8 called that are still open are also on the smaller side, helping to limit the spread of germs.

One mom tells FOX8 she'll continue to send her kid to daycare until there's a positive case of the coronavirus in Guilford County.