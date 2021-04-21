Local organizers gather in downtown Greensboro in celebration of Chauvin’s guilty verdict

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day after the verdict for Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd, people gathered in downtown Greensboro for a celebratory rally.

Dozens of people rallied Wednesday, gathering at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, to the exact spot where Marcus Deon Smith was taken into police custody before dying at the hospital in 2018.

“We are tying it into local conversation around the Marcus Deion Smith case, around what we are fighting for here in Greensboro,” organizer Morgan Carter said.

Although the rally was one day after the verdict, local organizers like Carter said the energy level needs to stay high, and overall, they need to keep going.

Carter marched over the summer after the death of George Floyd, so to see the work going undone makes Wednesday’s rally even more satisfying.

“Enjoying the moment, but also keeping it energized, keeping people plugged in, actively showing them how they can help support their community,” said Carter.

People from young to old, white to Black, all of them standing in solidarity for a change they plan to keep fighting for.

Dylan Dean participated in the rally with his son. Dean said standing for the cause is a way to be a great role model to not only society but his son.

“I feel like with the verdict, people are being held accountable. There’s never going to be any justice for the way people were treated. But, to see accountability and to be able to celebrate that, I feel like that’s a positive change,” Dean said.