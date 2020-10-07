Local organizations seeing uptick in demand for energy assistance

Every year agencies prepare to help families heat their homes, but the pandemic is presenting new challenges for this year’s plans.

Portia Adams is the emergency assistance coordinator at Open Door Ministries.

She says she is seeing twice as many people reach out for help than usual.

“I’m seeing a lot of new faces. I’m seeing people who have worked all of their life and made pretty good money and now they’re in this situation with COVID,” she said.

Utility and rent assistance fall under the program.

Adams says partners including the City of High Point and Duke Energy have helped meet the demand along with receiving additional funds.

In terms of rent, Adams is seeing several people reach out for help who are having a difficult time keeping up with rents and mortgages that average around $1,000 a month.

The increase in need has made Adams and others at Open Door Ministries start discussing a plan for helping people beyond 2020.

“After holidays, that’s always rough for us,” Adams said.

Randal Hoover manages Guilford County’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

He told FOX8 there’s been a 53-percent increase in applications comparing the first quarter fiscal year of 2019 to 2020.

He attributed it to COVID-19 hardships.

He said families are setting up payment arrangements but are still falling behind at times, and therefore, reach out for assistance.