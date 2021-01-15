Local nursing students help fill need to administer vaccines in Guilford County

As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines grows in the Triad, nursing students and faculty at UNC Greensboro will volunteer to administer injections.

According to Audrey Snyder, Associate Dean for Experiential Learning in UNCG’s School of Nursing, Guilford County Health Department put in a request for volunteers to help meet demand.

“Every part that we can do to help control this pandemic, we want to have that opportunity to do so,” Snyder said.

Nine students and several faculty members plan to volunteer, including senior student Aurora Ziemer.

“I just think it’s really exciting that I get to give it to first responders and people who are actually in need of this vaccine, and I’m the one who gets to administer it to them, it’s really exciting for me,” she said.

Ziemer has already met several requirements to be able to volunteer, including completing a required pre-screening form and shadowing a nurse.

“They also must complete a training module that is sponsored through the CDC, it’s not very long but they but they do an online module and take a test to be verified,” Snyder explained.

Snyder also plans to volunteer in the evenings and on weekends.

“I think for us to get through this coronavirus pandemic it’s really important for us to get the vaccines into arms. Nurses, nursing faculty, nursing students have the ability to help with that,” she said.

Zeimer said as she prepares for graduation, the experience will be valuable for entering the health care workforce mid-pandemic.

“It is a little nerve-wracking being thrown in this type of environment, I think it will better prepare us throughout our career as nurses,” she said.

Zeimer said she plans to start volunteering early next week at the county’s vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum.