RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — (WGHP) The North Carolina Department of Justice has been awarded a federal Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant, which will fund 50 nurses across the state to become Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, or SANE, in 2022.

The department says the goal is to reduce disparities in access to care, by identifying areas that lack SANEs.

The department also says that it’s going to be particularly important in Randolph County.

On Wednesday, four nurses with Randolph Health learned they were going to be given the training.

The hospital does not currently have any SANEs.

“These patients will end up being forensic patients and are going to end up in court,” said Beth Cody, Randolph County Registered Nurse.

Nurses already treat sexual assault victims at the hospital, but now they’ll have specific training in not only immediately helping them at the hospital, but also aiding to gather and preserve evidence.

“It’s really important for them to know we know what we’re doing,” said Jessica Brooks, also a Registered Nurse at Randolph Health.

“This evidence is preserved, protected, and then ultimately sent to Raleigh for processing,” Cody added.

Novant Health says it currently has five SANE nurses and 15 more are expected to complete their training this summer.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist says it already has a comprehensive SANE program and Cone Health says it has 24/7 sexual assault services attached to all of its emergency departments.