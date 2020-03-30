Local NASCAR driver wins iRacing event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Triad resident Timmy Hill is now the talk of NASCAR.

The driver who competes in the Cup series won Sunday's iRacing event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Some of the biggest names in the sport from Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Kyle Busch to Chase Elliott get together each Sunday to race online.

Hill won at Texas after an impressive third place finish the week before at Homestead. He bumped William Byron out of the lead with 5 laps to go.

"That was exciting," Hill said. "To pull a late race pass for the lead, I had to do a boot scootin' boogie in Texas on William Byron. To grab the lead and to hold off the guys was special. I've already received so many texts and messages from family and fans. I can't thank them enough. Man, what a race".

Hill will try to make it 2 in a row next Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

You can watch that race on FOX8.