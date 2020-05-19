Local minority-owned business struggling amid pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many minority business owners are struggling to stay open, struggling to make ends meet and struggling to get approved for a loan.

“I would say, well over 12,000 dollars lost,” said Nezzia Martin, owner of the Summit Cafe.

Martin has operated on an adjusted work schedule for the past two months.

It’s the only way the Summit Cafe could stay afloat after being denied a loan.

“We’re a small mom and pop restaurant. We don’t require but five employees. That’s where the problem came in with a loan,” Martin said.

In mid-April, Martin applied for a small business loan. After three ays, she was told she did not meet the requirements.

She also had no credit established with a bank for approval.

“It’s like a stranger coming to you, asking can I borrow $500, and I’ll pay you back…me and my mamma, we just started this business,” Martin said.

The Global Strategy Group study found 12% of minority small business owners who applied for PPP loans received what they asked for, and 26% reported only getting a fraction of that.

“Historically, African Americans can get every single loan but a business loan,” said Byron Gladden, a medical office manager with TIMA Wellness.

Gladden got most of what his medical business asked for. The trouble he sees other minority owned business encountering is they haven’t been properly informed.

“We may not have an understanding of profit and loss statements. We may have not filed our taxes last year,” Gladden said. “Many of the businesses are running differently than how they’re set up on paper. Or to provide all of these itemized bank statements on paper. You’ve got many self owned businesses dealing in cash.

Martin is dealing in cash to avoid dealing with the bank altogether.

“I was raised that if you do not have the money, you do not buy it,” Martin said.

“Minority businesses are not set up to run as optimal as they could. We’ve got to meet them where they are, or we’re going to lose minority business in the city,” Gladden said.

