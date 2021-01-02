Local mental health expert emphasizes preserving hope in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2021 presents a lot of optimism.

But with virus numbers continuing to rise, some are asking if the new year’s providing false hope. A local mental health professional says not losing that hope may be one of the most important things we can do.

“It’s going to take months and months for us to unpack and understand that,” says Dr. David Gutterman, clinical director of LeBauer Behavioral Medicine, of the impact 2020 has had on peoples’ mental health. “The toll has been significant, which means it is going to take time for all of us to recover like it would from any other type of trauma.”

While that toll continues to pile up, we’re heading into a season that won’t make it any easier for people to recover.

“We call it seasonal affective disorder when you don’t have much sun around you and that sort of thing, and that is a difficult time of year under normal circumstances,” Gutterman said. “We’re going into the winter this year already sort of emotionally depleted.”

Gutterman adds it’s important to get outside when the sun’s out in addition to regular exercise and a healthy diet.

“Making sure you balance your life,” he said. “If you have work activities, making sure you balance it with social activities.”

Gutterman also emphasized the importance of maintaining relationships even if it’s done through screens.

“Just because people we know are starting to get vaccinated, which is wonderful and we should celebrate that, it doesn’t mean change is going to happen rapid in terms of getting back to what we all consider to be normal,” he said.

While there’s good reason to be hopeful, Gutterman says, it’s crucial for people to strike a balance between being optimistic and realistic.

“It is important to hold onto that hope that 2021 is going to be a better year – the bar is set kind of low – but it is going to be a better year than 2020,” he added.

Gutterman recognizes that, even though there have been mixed messages as we navigate the pandemic, now is not the time to ease what we’re doing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We all are in this together as we’ve heard many, many times,” he said. “We all have to make sure we do our parts for the greater good.”