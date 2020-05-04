Local mayors weigh in as stay-at-home order expected to expire May 8

With Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive stay-at-home order set to expire May 8, local leaders are warning that restrictions will still be in place.

“More testing will bring the numbers up. The virus is still out there in the community, and that people are still getting sick and we have to make sure people are protecting themselves and their loved ones,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Cooper recently proposed a phased approach to normalcy. Phase 1 would allow some businesses to reopen, while still asking people to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“We certainly want people to get back to work, we know how important it is to get a routine, to make money and people are getting cabin fever,” Vaughan said. “We have issues with people going out and some of our bigger stores where people are shopping we would prefer one person in the family go out, that it doesn’t become a whole family affair.”

In Winston-Salem, Mayor Allen Joines said Monday he believes the city is ready for the first phase.

When asked about enforcement, he explained that Winston-Salem police are reminding people about social distancing practices first.

“Unless they refuse to disperse, then an officer in their judgment can issue citations and if push comes to shove they can arrest someone who refuses to disperse,” he said.

Joines said over the weekend, he observed a number of people not adhering to guidelines at Salem Lake.

“I’ve continued to see areas where folks are lining up to a particular store or something and not maintaining distance, so it’s going to be a continual process on our part to remind people to maintain that social distancing, mask yourself when appropriate,” he said.