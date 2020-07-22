Local mayors call for more federal relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

There is an urgent call from North Carolina mayors to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

Mayors in the Triad say COVID-19 is putting a strain on their cities’ finances.

In High Point, Mayor Jay Wagner says they are $7.2 million short.

“That’s a large hole. That’s the biggest budget hole I’ve experienced in the entire time I’ve been serving either on council or as mayor of the city of High Point,” Wagner said.

In Lexington, Mayor Newell Clark is projecting a $500,000 decrease in sales tax revenue.

It is those shortfalls in city budgets across North Carolina that have mayors concerned about the tough decisions ahead.

“As we said we don’t want to have to lay off firemen or police or any of our first responders, or even our folks that are working within sanitation and all other departments in the city and what we provide as municipalities,” Clark said.

Congress is debating on a second coronavirus relief package with one trillion dollars at stake.

“Everything from COVID eventually trickles down and it affects the revenues the government receives to be able to provide necessary services and quality of life amenities that are residents have come to rely on and expect,” Wagner said.

Mayors in the Triad say local government has the largest impact on peoples lives. They make sure their water turns on, their sewage is carried away and their garbage is picked up.

It’s why they are asking leaders in Washington, D.C., to trust them to spend this money wisely.

“We go to the grocery store with the people that we answer to, so we see them every single day and we know what this money needs to be spent on. We know what it needs to be used for to continue to boost the economy in our city and that’s going to trickle back up to them,” Wagner said.

The Economic Policy Institute estimates that over 150,000 jobs in North Carolina will be lost if the one trillion dollars in federal aid is not approved.