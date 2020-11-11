Local Marine becomes nurse at Cone Health

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He went from a male dominated field to one dominated by women, but they both have one thing in common: putting others first.

Mitchell Faulk is caring for some of the sickest patients in the Triad. He’s a nurse at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital.

It’s not the same as his days overseas, but Faulk says the intensity is a close second.

“I wouldn’t think I could compare my platoon in Iraq to the group of ladies I work with here, but you certainly can. They get the job done,” Faulk said.

The Marine has a new uniform these days. Faulk is serving on the front lines of the pandemic in the intensive care unit at Wesley Long.

He wasn’t in the medical field while serving in the United States Marine Corps.

“I was a radio man,” he said.

He worked in communications with a specialty in radio repair. Faulk’s wife inspired his transition into nursing.

“My wife was a nurse before I was. I was getting out. We were blessed enough to have the GI Bill, so I figured why not get a degree. She pushed me towards nursing school. I’m a go-with-it-guy, so that’s what I fell into. Had no idea how much I would love it,” he said.

Being a Marine taught him skills that have transferred seamlessly into the ICU, including teamwork and the ability to adjust from plan A to plan B. Both are critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Faulk focuses on being a compassionate caregiver.

“You’ll run through all of the emotions up here. I’ve cried at work. I’m not afraid to say it. It gets stressful, and you lose people that you build a relationship with,” Faulk said.

He remains encouraged by the many patients who do return to their lives.

“When you have a patient now where it looks like they’re not going to make it, you remember there’s miracles out there. Things do turn around,” he said.

Faulk says he enjoys the profession so much that he plans to stay where he is for several years.