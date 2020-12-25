Local man encourages people to make time capsules with ‘Bury 2020’ project

Masks, stress balls and a 3D-printed tornado are just a few of the items Joel Leonard will put in his 2020 time capsule.

“I go around the country and coach makerspaces,” Leonard said. “I’m trying to inspire the next generation to do more than just pick up cell phones but to actually pick up tools.”

After decades of coaching and inspiring others to create, he had the idea to start a global time capsule initiative.

He pitched the idea months before the coronavirus pandemic.

“I told people about it, and I got a lukewarm response. Some of them liked it, but most of them were like ‘eh, it’s just not worth the effort,'” Leonard said.

So when COVID-19 took hold of the world, he told FOX8 that his fellow makers changed their minds and wanted to create a memento of the pandemic for the future.

The project is called Bury 2020.

“We’ve got libraries, museums, maker spaces, government groups from around the world,” Leonard said.

He provided the basic guidelines to help people create their own time capsules then they do the rest.

“This should be something we do and enjoy and pass on,” Leonard said. “It’s a kick to see what we have done.”

Leonard’s only request is that you send a picture of your time capsule to him. His goal is to receive at least 100 pictures of people’s creations.

Families from as far away as the Philippines are taking part. Others are from right here in North Carolina.

There is no right or wrong way to make a time capsule. Leonard tells FOX8 it doesn’t have to be buried. It can sit in plain sight, waiting for the future to come along.