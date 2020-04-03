Local mail carriers take extra precautions out on job to not spread coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mail carriers deliver in all kinds of weather conditions, and the coronavirus is a new condition they are adjusting their routes to.

If you’ve seen a mail carrier in your neighborhood these days, you’ve likely seen them taking precautions with your packages and mail.

Hundreds of thousands of protective products have been distributed to carriers here in the Triad and across the country.

Tanese Lillie delivers mail in Greensboro.

Within the last few weeks, United States Postal Service employees have scattered their start times in the morning.

“We all have to check our trucks. We all touch keys, touch scanners and so the less people around, the better. Some of us will be out in the street by the time some people come in,” Lillie said.

Carriers have the option to wear gloves and masks while making deliveries.

“I wear gloves. I see a lot of people with masks,” Lillie said.

She changes her gloves several times a day.

“If I have to go inside, get gas, go into a store or use the bathroom, I switch. Wash my hands, switch them out,” Lillie said.

UPS and FEDEX are also taking steps to limit face-to-face interaction with customers like not having people sign for packages.

Lillie says there's something we can do to protect others and ourselves.

“I suggest everybody clean off their mailboxes because we touch mailbox to mailbox. Depending on your route, you’ll touch hundreds of mailboxes a day," Lillie said.

The CDC states the risk of getting COVID-19 by touching mail or packages is extremely low.