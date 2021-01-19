Local law enforcement prepare for inauguration

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From Capitol Hill to right here in the Piedmont Triad, officers and deputies are stepping up security and patrols on the eve of the inauguration.

“We are prepared to do what needs to be done. We have the necessary staff, the teams—together with the municipalities to make sure that we come together and enforce the laws where we need to,” said Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.

Law enforcement officials are combing through online chat rooms, looking at social media and keeping eyes and ears open for anything that could indicate political unrest.

Sheriff Rogers told FOX8 never in his career has he experienced something like this before.

“Working patrols as a young officer, we never thought about it. It was never brought to our attention that we had to protect our buildings or because of someone or some group,” Sheriff Rogers stated.

Deputies and Greensboro police officers are on standby in case online chatter escalates.

“Peacefully protesting, as I said before, we will honor that, but we will not have nonsense in Guilford County,” Sheriff Rogers said.

They are also working alongside other agencies, like the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which is also stepping up security.

“Whenever something big like this happens, we usually put a contingent together because you never know what’s going to happen, so I wouldn’t say specifically because of this inauguration, but it is a major event occurring in our United States, so we’re always going to be ready for something,” said Capt. Pete Shutt of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. ”This is our community. This is our home, and our choices, our behavior, dictates what it’s going to look like after any of it.”

“We want everybody to understand that we’re here for everybody regardless of what race, religion, it doesn’t matter. We’re here,” Sheriff Rogers concluded.

It is unclear if there will be local protests this week, but Sheriff Rogers told FOX8 his team is ready to keep things calm if people start to gather.