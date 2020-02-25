Local law enforcement agencies work to connect with community members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office held an event Monday night in hopes of getting religious leaders prepared for an active threat to their place of worship.

More than 20 people packed the inside of the Fairfield United Methodist Church in High Point Monday evening. Sheriff's office personnel provided information on how to respond and prepare for any active threat. Attendees also had the chance to speak with deputies one on one.

"The great part about it is that the community has embraced us. They're beginning to embrace our local law enforcement," Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said.

Monday's night event was just one of the many community law enforcement events held in the Triad over the past two days. Earlier Monday afternoon, Winston-Salem pastors took part in an "Pastors on Patrol" event where they did a ride along with officers as an effort to reach out and see what's going on in their communities.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is taking similar steps to build better relationships in the community, holding a forum Sunday to discuss key issues they're seeing.

"Our ultimate goal is too decrease the crime and the violence but also to connect with the community and let them know that we're here for them, we're standing by them and with them and for them," said Capt. Henry Gray, of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

A reminder law enforcement wants people to remember in hopes of preventing violence and being able to solve crimes faster after they do happen.

"We've been to too many funerals, we've been comforting to many crying families. It has to stop and the gratitude we get is they see us out here and they see us putting in this effort and we're not doing it just because we have to, we are doing it because we're invested in in this community and this county," Gray said.

It's an effort to bridge the gap between police and the public, and let community members know we're all in this together.

"Because we are products of this community, we have sweat equity in this community and this community is our home and if it's important to them it's important to us," Gray said.