Local law enforcement adapts to changing statewide restrictions

Since March, the Greensboro Police Department says they’ve received complaints about businesses out of compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders.

“We conduct follow up on everyone that we get so if it’s an email, it’s forwarded to our emergency management. They’re going to look at it and vet it, then they’ll make a decision if we need to respond,” Lt. Ashley Brown said.

Brown said Thursday that none of those calls have resulted in fines or written warnings.

“We basically want to set the education, then we move forward with a warning if we need to, and the last part would be the enforcement,” he said.

A department spokesperson says they’ve responded to complaints about a bowling alley in the city and several fitness facilities.

“There’s been a lot of confusion because the order changed with gyms, that’s been the major one, the governor has now changed it if you have a medical issue you can go to the gym,” Brown said.

In Winston-Salem, people are calling to complain about sweepstakes businesses and strip clubs remaining open.

WSPD has responded to about 450 calls regarding executive order violations since March and officers issued approximately 30 violations.

“We sometimes have issues where they’re just not educated on the proper wearing of a mask or maybe some social distancing stuff, but all of it has been very good most businesses are understanding and compliant,” Brown said.

A spokesperson for the Randolph County Health Department said Thursday there have been more than 300 calls about executive order violations, but those calls have not necessarily resulted in fines.