Local high schooler hopes to become one of the country’s first female Eagle Scouts

When the Boy Scouts of America welcomed girls to join, Alexandra Santiago saw an opportunity to be part of a family legacy.

“My grandfather was actually an Eagle Scout, and he got his [Eagle] Palms afterwards, and then both my brothers did the same, and I have just been tagging along ever since I was five years old,” she said.

Santiago, a junior at Northern Guilford High School, walked into the Old North State Council office Tuesday morning and dropped off her paperwork – eager to make history.

“The Boy Scouts of America organization is actually recognizing us as the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, and so if you complete your Eagle by the end of January, you’ll be in the first inaugural class,” she said.

If approved, Santiago could become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the country.

“We are so proud of Alexandra. She has worked so hard,” said Alison Santiago, Alexandra’s mother.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in the Scouts BSA program. Earning this honor takes a serious commitment.

One of the requirements is leading a service project that impacts your community.

Santiago launched a mini food pantry at Hope Chapel in Greensboro.

“It works the same as a little library where you can take out any food you need,” she said.

It’s her way of helping people who can’t make it to traditional pantries in the Piedmont.

“By having my pantry, they can go all hours of the day and night and be able to get food they need,” she said.

Santiago could find out in a few weeks if her application is approved at the end of her Board of Review.

Santiago is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 219 – an all-female troop serving the Triad region.

Other girls in the troop are also pursuing Eagle Scout rank.