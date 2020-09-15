Local heroes honored for service to the community

Some heroes can be found wearing a badge like Captain Petula Sellers with the High Point Police Department.

“It is something that I don’t take lightly, and I do not take it for granted,” Sellers said.

Some heroes can also be found showing up at the right place at the right time.

“I always look at it is if i was in that situation…would I want someone helping me,” said Robert Lawson, a man who ran towards danger last year on U.S. Highway 52 to save a woman from a burning car.

Captain Sellers has served on the High Point police force for 19 years.

During that time she started the “Angels in Blue” program. as a way to make sure families have food and gifts during the holidays.

“We work together very well here at the police department, and it is wonderful for me to see the growth all of these years,” Sellers said.

The American Red Cross honored Captain Sellars Tuesday with a Salute to Heroes Law Enforcement Award reassuring her that her passion for people isn’t going unnoticed.

Passion and courage is what got Lawson and Jeff Johnson a Citizen Hero Team Award after they helped save a woman from a burning car.

“As far as being rewarded for something, I am a human being, and I feel like I did the right thing whether I got an award or didn’t get an award,” Johnson said.

“I told my wife when I pass away bury me with that because it’s something that I did right,” Lawson said.