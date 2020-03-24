Local grocery stores rush to keep shelves stocked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's now the second week of people working from home and kids being out of school.

People are isolating themselves as best as they can, and grocery stores are still running out of key items as people continue to try and stock up in case the coronavirus pandemic gets worse.

FOX8 spoke with a few employees at area stores: both locally owned and big box chains. They all say they're just taking it day by day.

"Everyone needs groceries all the time. So it's been crazy," said Mackenzie Brown, who works at the Bestway grocery store on Walker Avenue in Greensboro.

There are still some empty selves at the Bestway.

"I think we were hit a little bit after the main wave of people hit all the other stores," Brown said.

She and other store workers are doing their best to unload the new items from the delivery trucks as they come in.

"[They usually] twice a week. But with all of this busy-ness, we just don't know," Brown said.

She is working as much as she can because she's grateful.

"We're doing the best we can. I'm so glad the grocery industry is going well. I feel lucky that grocery is essential, and that I'm still here," Brown said. "I had two jobs, but the other one was canceled."

Brown used to work at Reconsidered Goods, which is a craft store in Greensboro.

The store closed its doors for the time being due to the coronavirus.

Brown is now solely dependent on working at Bestway.

"My heart just goes out to people who don't have jobs," Brown said.

Grocery stores across the Piedmont and the nation are working to fix just that.

Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Publix and other big chains are now trying to hire people to fill the open jobs and the empty shelves.

Many companies are encouraging people to apply for the jobs online to minimize person-to-person contact.