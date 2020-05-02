Local food trucks try to stay afloat amid coronavirus pandemic

Restaurants are fighting to stay alive amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Food trucks aren’t immune to the effects either. Food truck businesses here in the Triad area are trying to stay afloat while events that would have drawn people are still on hold.

Erick Balseca’s family owns the Que Viva Latin Street Grill food truck in Winston-Salem. The food truck is stationed outside of Beer Growlers on Robinhood Road. The family launched the business last year in April.

“We had just gotten to the point where we were able to hire some kitchen help and some help on the food truck but then with the whole COVID-19 thing, first of all, we weren’t sure if the business was going to stay steady enough for us to be able to pay them,” Balseca said.

Spring and summertime are both seasons where food truck’s business thrives due to outdoor events, concerts and just overall warmer weather that attracts customers. Like so many food truck businesses, for the Wingz and Thingz food truck in Greensboro, this quarter’s revenue has taken a massive hit because of all of the canceled or postponed events.

“I would say we’ve lost between a range of $10-15,000 plus that we’ve lost in the last few months,” said Robin Yelverton, Wingz and Thingz food manager.

On Friday, their truck was stationed in an empty park lot of a plaza on West Gate City Boulevard.

Customers can place their orders online and in person.

“Being able to go to neighborhoods so people don’t have to venture out to get food or whatever, we can bring it to them so that’s the advantage of having a food truck,” Yelverton said.

Despite the support and advantages, both owners are concerned about the future.

“If things continue the way they are, I mean even if things start to reopen in phases like they’re planning to, I think it’s going to continue affecting our ability to sell,” Balseca said.

Both food truck businesses tell FOX8 they’ve applied to get loans from the federal government but it’s a slim chance it will be successful.

On Tuesday, Wingz and Thingz and Seafood Destiny will feed essential workers in the community from 12-6 p.m.