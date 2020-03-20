Local food truck owners struggle with difficult decisions due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As more events are canceled in the Triad, small business owners say they are dealing with difficult decisions.

While restaurants still have the option to deliver and offer take out, some food trucks are struggling.

Lots are empty and windows are closed up all because of the coronavirus.

“It’s very tough you know? We’re facing a situation that’s not good right now,” said Djosen Vilnor, co-founder of King Queen Haitian Cuisine.

For seven years, Vilnor has operated a Haitian food truck with her brother, Hilder. That truck now sits unused.

“I tell my brother 'let’s just wait and see and follow the guidelines.' That’s the only thing you can do,” Vilnor said.

By temporarily closing down, the pair are social distancing and hoping the isolation has a quick end.

“If they want us to distance ourselves, I don’t think any amount of money is worth it in this world for us to not be listening to those people,” Vilnor said.

The pressure is getting to Vilnor who sends a portion of her income to her relatives back in Haiti.

She says the worry is making her sick. While some food trucks have modified their business plan, Vilnor doesn't want to take any chances.

“I wish them well out there but for me, I’m going to stay inside right now. That’s it," Vilnor said.

The duo were planning to open a restaurant this year but that will now have to wait.