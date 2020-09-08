Local family still waiting on pandemic food stamp benefits

It’s no secret, COVID-19 is impacting families’ access to food and some of the most vulnerable to food insecurity are kids missing school meals.

A mom in Alamance County says her daughter is eligible for food assistance programs but has been struggling since March to receive any benefits.

“You know this is supposed to be food on the table for our kids and it’s not coming, it’s not here, and it’s already another school year,” Heather Gosler said.

Gosler’s daughter is one of the hundreds of thousands of children in the state who normally receive free and reduced lunch at school.

When the virus forced districts to go virtual in March, the program was temporarily replaced by the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

“We’re kind of just in a limbo with all of it,” Gosler said.

For over five months Gosler’s been trying to figure out why her daughter’s being denied meal replacement benefits through SNAP when she qualifies.

“We haven’t received anything. We got the phone call that she was going on the list, but like I said I called state, state doesn’t have her on the list. I called the school, the school’s got her on the list,” Gosler said.

Families can potentially receive over $300 loaded onto a P-EBT card.

Money that would make a difference for the Gosler family.

“Trying to get bread or trying to find a job or trying to get things going it’s just a struggle the way everything came to a stop,” Gosler said.