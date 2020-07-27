Local family remembers John Lewis, historic march

It was a chance to experience history and an opportunity for a father to teach his daughter empathy.

“We’re all brothers and sisters and that’s the house I was reared in,” Ivan Cutler said.

On March 7, 2015, Cutler and his daughter Alexa boarded a bus in Greensboro for Selma, Alabama.

They were commemorating the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

“There were tons of people and I just felt it was special to be there. It was something most people my age wouldn’t be doing,” Alexa Cutler said.

She was 16 years old at the time.

Hundreds of people surrounded the father and daughter as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge imagining they were John Lewis.

“We went as if we were on our way to Montgomery and we had our heads bashed and we were beat up for the right to vote. That hurts me to this day,” Ivan Cutler said.

Cutler lost most of the pictures he took that day, but meeting Representative JohnLewis years later brought back the emotion of everything he experienced in Selma.

He was one of the photographers capturing Lewis’ 2018 visit to Bennett College.

“I was the one right in front, so I said I’m going up to Congressman Lewis thanking him for being the conscience of Congress and then relate the story when we were on the bridge imagining we were him,” Cutler said.

Another photographer took a picture of Lewis and Cutler sharing a handshake, a smile, and a statement of gratitude.

“It was about a two, three-minute exchange and I’m happy I did it. It will be a lasting memory.”