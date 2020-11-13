Local family members urge caution on the road one year after crash killed mother and two children

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman is urging drivers to be cautious one year after a deadly crash on U.S. 421 killed her daughter and two grandchildren.

On Nov. 13 last year, 37-year-old Miranda Curtis was driving her daughters, 8-year-old Ariyana and 14-year-old Zyilyan to school when her Jeep began overheating. Troopers say a chain reaction crash followed near Highway 62.

“Just the blink of an eye. It only takes one second for an accident, and in the blink of an eye, it was too late,” Sharon Norman said.

She explained that moments before the crash, Curtis was on the phone with a friend, telling them she was having trouble moving to the side of the highway.

“I know you’re not supposed to question God, but I was like, ‘three at one time?’ It’s different when you can go look at them, and say that’s my child. They’re gone, but I never got to see them anymore,” Norman said.

The mother and grandmother returned to the site of the crash for the first time Friday.

“I ride by it every day to go to work. Sometimes I take the other route. Sometimes I just don’t want to see it. It gets hard sometimes,” she said.

Norman said one year later, she is still processing the loss with those who knew and loved her daughter.

“Miranda was somebody. She’d just take you in. She just had a loving heart, and a lot of people miss that about her,” she said.

Dressed in Curtis’s favorite color, purple, Norman tied a balloon to the memorial honoring her daughter.

She is urging drivers to remain cautious as they hit the road this holiday season.

“When I travel from here to Siler City, I see wreathes up on the bank. Flowers everywhere up and down 421. And it’s a straight road. No curves. Nothing. So it doesn’t make sense for all these accidents to keep happening,” she said.

She remains hopeful Curtis’s story will help other families avoid her pain.

“People just need to be more cautious of their surroundings,” Norman said.

She said her daughter’s dream was to open a shelter to help support young mothers, and the family plans to continue that mission in her honor.