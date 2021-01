FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals are restricting visitors.

But Patricia Olszeski and her family still found a way to show her mother they are supporting her.

Olszeski tells FOX8 her mother has been at the Forsyth Medical Center for 16 days now, and they are only allowing one designated visitor per day.

Her window faces the parking garage, so Olszeski and her family gathered on the roof of the parking garage to hold up signs to show love and encouragement.