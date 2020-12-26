Local family holding on to hope for their miracle baby

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Greensboro family has a Christmas miracle to celebrate this year.

A nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center gave birth to a son at 24 weeks. She and her husband haven’t been able to hold their son since he was born on Dec. 4

Despite every obstacle, Brandi and Harold Stultz are blessed to have Karter in their lives.

On his first Christmas, he isn’t home sleeping in a crib like most newborns. Karter is in an incubator, hooked up to breathing machines.

“We’re here pretty much all day, every day,” Stultz said.

For the past couple of weeks, the couple has made the NICU at Brenner Children’s Hospital their home, praying for their little fighter and letting him know how much he is loved.

“It just sucks watching him go through so much and for him to be so little,” Stultz said. “But he’s strong.”

So are his parents. They struggled to have children.

“We actually did IVF for him. We had had a miscarriage in 2018,” Stultz said.

They say through prayers and with the help of God, they got the gift they’ve always wanted.

“It’s just been a blessing to actually have a child,” Stultz said.

“It’s been the best in the world,” her husband added.

Karter was born weighing 1 pound, 6.9 ounces. Now he’s up to 2 pounds.

“We still haven’t been able to hold him yet,” said Karter’s mom. “We’ve only been able to touch him.”

Every day, they count on the little “wins.”

“It’s just very hard when you sit there, and you look at him,” added Karter’s dad. “You can’t do anything for him. You wish you could just breathe for him and make him stronger.”

Their family and friends are giving them support to keep “Karter Strong” and have started this fundraiser to help the new parents.

“We’re just going to tough it out until he goes home,” Stultz said. “You can’t ever take anything for granted.”

Karter’s parents have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House near the hospital so they can stay close to their son.

He’s not expected to leave the NICU until at least March 2021.