Local family forecasts snow — with their pets!

About ten years ago, Nicole Krasowski starting sending pictures of her cats to the FOX8 Weather Center. These aren’t your average cats, mind you. These cats forecast snow, and they do it with some remarkable skill.

Recently, the cats decided they were boycotting (or is it “boycatting”?) their duties.

No worries! There’s a new critter in the Krasowski family who stepped into the void, and she is “somebunny” special!

That’s today’s Project Pet.

They’ll be posting about future forecasts on their Facebook page.