Local families re-evaluating vacation trips to Myrtle Beach

HIGH POINT, N.C. — After a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach, some local families are assessing ways to make their vacations to the popular spot safer.

On Wednesday, the area reported 183 new cases, with the city linked to cases in other states from vacation visitors.

Still, city leaders stress, families should still feel safe to visit.

“We’re not trying to create a situation in which people come and put themselves at risk,” said Karen Riordan, Myrle Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO.

FOX8 spoke with several families who had trips planned, canceled or postponed due to the virus.

Donna Compton is currently in Myrtle Beach with her family. She said it’s a trip they’ve had planned for months.

“It’s been planned since early January, we made the reservation,” she said.

She is with her two daughters, their husbands and her 81-year-old mother.

“We were very pensive about going through with it because my mom has a compromised immune system,” Compton said.

Her mother, however, insisted on going — but with intense social distancing restrictions.

They have decided to not go out unless to the beach. They have also packed a variety of cleaning products.

“We called the resort and found out what precautions they are taking, and layer our own on top of that,” Compton said.

In those who said they would continue to go on their planned vacations, they advised they would avoid heavy tourist areas and would avoid going to eat at local restaurants.

Myrtle Beach city leaders said they have asked employees of businesses and locals to wear masks, but they are not requiring them to do so.

“We can’t force them to do that. There is no law stating they have to do that,” Riordan said.

She also said she is encouraging people to do so and is backing that up with positive re-enforcement of those who do.