Local families connect with loved ones through windows amid coronavirus outbreak

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- There is that saying: Where there is a will, there is a way."

Like many families, Diana Lentz found a way.

She hasn't seen her mother, Mary Lou, who lives at Arbor Ridge in Kernersville, since the state's COVID-19 order forced everyone, especially the aging population, to stay 6 feet apart.

"We miss her. This has been very hard," Lentz said.

Lentz said she was thrilled to see her mother as she blew her a kiss from the other side of her window.

Images of families staying connected no matter what keeps them apart have been captured over and over.

The social distancing that's being required right now shouldn't mean that families have to be disconnected by their loved one .

April Davis with Mocksville Senior Living says they've seen many families communicating through windows.

One family celebrated their grandma's 93rd birthday by throwing a party on both sides of the glass.

No matter what keeps us apart, it's hearing and seeing our loved ones that makes us complete.