Local educators rally against racial injustice, call for desegregation in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Teachers are rallying against racial injustice in Winston-Salem.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Forsyth County Association of Educations gathered outside the Hall of Justice to begin their march. All area educators and school staff members were invited to join.

In a statement, signed by Superintendent Angela Hairston and the Board of Education, the district expressed grief over the death of George Floyd and the violence that followed.

A portion of the statement read, “While systemic racism, oppression, marginalization, and lack of equity has plagued many communities; we collectively have accepted the responsibility of teaching our children the importance of all mankind. We believe our community and those that succeed us must build bridges, creating a more just and equitable society.

“There will undoubtedly be those who will choose to stand and do nothing and others who may choose to do what is popular. True bravery comes from those who choose the path less traveled. To build a community that we can all be proud of will take bravery and boldness, but above all, communication, and a willingness to compromise.”

