Local Earth Fare employee speaks out about bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's been a little over a week since the organic grocery store Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy. Now employees in the Piedmont are worried they might not get paid.

FOX8 spoke to an employee who works in management at one of the local stores. She tells us no one knew about the stores closing until they heard about it on FOX8.

She says they lost their benefits, sick time and vacation pay with no warning, now leaving them scrambling to find jobs.

“Having a family at home I was worried about where we were getting to get our income from and insurance, and things like that are very important," said the employee, who wished to remain anonymous.

She is one of about 70 Earth Fare employees at the store she works at.

“The first couple days were rough. Everyone was heartbroken. Some people have been with us a really long time and to see and start a change is really difficult," the employee said.

Earth Fare filed for bankruptcy earlier this month -- a day after it announced all of its stores would close. Since that announcement, the woman says each day, fewer employees have been showing up to work.

“It’s just really hurtful and to be displaced in such a short period of time knowing that we only have two to four weeks is really difficult," the employee said.

She said motivation is at an all-time low with everyone losing their benefits and sick time.

“That’s a lot of money. I know one employee for example who had over 200 hours of sick time so to just lose all that time that they could’ve spent with their family or could’ve taken a day off when they really needed it is disappointing,” she said.

Those still working fear they won't receive a paycheck this week.

“Some people have had travel checks that have not gone through. They came back as non-sufficient funds. We did hear the liquidation team is in charge of payroll so we’re hoping that everyone still gets paid on a regular time period,” the employee said.

She said she's grateful for the community's support since the news broke. Recruiters at grocery stores throughout the Triad have reached out to Earth Fare employees and are helping them get new jobs.