Local driver’s education programs resume amid pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Driving looks a little different for students waiting to get their permits and driver’s licenses.

This caused driver’s education programs to be backed up when they re-opened a couple of months ago.

“We still want that experience to be the same as it was before COVID-19,” said Heather Bagg, with Greenbriar Driving Academy.

For young people waiting for their turn to hit the road, 2020 had a different plan for them.

“I look drivers ed in my bedroom. That was different,” said Victoria Clinger, student driver.

At Greenbriar Driving Academy, driving classes started online at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Students have to hold their permits for a year. So if this gets further behind, they still have to hold it for a year,” Bagg said.

And nearly 200 students were waiting for sign-ups to drive at Greenbriar Driving Academy.

One driver thought she’d never see this day.

“We’re never going to get a class. I’m never going to get my license-ever,” Clinger said.

Tuesday was Clinger’s final drive, and instructors prepared the vehicle.

“Wearing the face masks, of course, and we’re sanitizing everything,” Bagg said.

It’s more of the same at Ledford High School.

“They’re behind…so they’re really anxious and willing to comply with everything we’re trying to do to be safe, so they can get their driving in.” said Charlie Brown, a Ledford High School Driving Instructor.

Brown said that when their program started at the end of July, they had nearly 100 students waiting to get behind the wheel, and now they’re finally starting to get caught up with their driving appointments.

As for Clinger, she is excited because Wednesday is her 15th birthday, and she’s heading to the DMV ready to take on her permit test.

“I’m excited to get to drive my siblings’ places and do fun stuff with them,” Clinger said.