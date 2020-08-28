Local doctor addresses higher death rate from pregnancy-related complications among Black women

It may be difficult to know everything about what to expect when you’re expecting, but at the very least, parents expect to be heard.

That’s where many African American mothers say the health care system has failed them.

“Even during their pregnancy, women are voicing concerns. They know that something’s not right with their body, but they’re being overlooked, or they’re not being listened to and they’re not being heard,” nurse practitioner Dr. LaKasha White said.

The latest research shows that Black women are three to four times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication compared to women of other races.

“The research has looked at socioeconomic status. They’ve looked at places where people live. They’ve also even looked at the level education of Black women, and there’s no common denominator that says based off of those things that a mom should die, and the only one thing that we’re finding right now to the problem is racism,” White said.

Some medical professionals say implicit bias can be at play when complaints about pain are not investigated seriously or a mother is viewed as complaining too much.

New mother Chelci Williams gave birth to her daughter Camilla 16 months ago.

Afterward, she dealt with the emotional trauma of not being able to deliver her daughter naturally.

“When it was time to push, my daughter’s heart rate kept dropping,” she said.

Williams had an emergency cesarean section, but says it wasn’t until her mother started asking more questions about her recovery that she learned she lost a lot of blood during the procedure.

“That to me speaks volumes to how Black women are treated within the care and physicians and things like that because that information is not something that we should have to dig for. It’s something that should be told to us,” Williams said.

Advocates on this issue say change starts with listening, better training at both the clinical and academic levels, and more diversity within the field of obstetrics and gynecology.