Local developer wants to turn Sedgefield Showgrounds into an affordable housing community

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The executive director of Affordable Housing Management said they would like to put no more than 220 multifamily, affordable homes on the Sedgefield Showgrounds lot if it is approved by the Greensboro Zoning Board.

They would want to start building the first phase in the next two years.

"Being that they're a nonprofit company that is trying to develop this land, it's almost a best-case scenario," said Reverend Ellis Carson.

He's a local minister who believes this could be positive for this part of town.

"People are probably the most valuable resource that a community can have, so having an organization that's willing to come and develop housing for folks, especially when Greensboro has need for low to moderate-income housing," Carson said. "I think it's a great thing."

There are others in the community who fear building these homes will erase a longtime landmark known in this area.

"The horse stables have been there for a really long time," said Kelly Wyrick, a neighbor.

"I really just hate to see something so historic and so pretty be torn down for apartments," said Jeff Thomas, a neighbor.

Wyrick said that's just one of her concerns. She's also worried about the number of people this development will attract.

"There's already a problem getting into the shopping center right here at the intersection. It's only going to cause much more problems here at the intersection," Wyrick said.

Thomas said he's also concerned about the schools getting even more crowded. He wants this neighborhood to remain just the wait it is.

"We're kind of a quiet little area back here in the edge of the city. It's a nice area to live in. There's not a lot of traffic here that affects us. There's not a lot of noise, and we're concerned about that," Thomas said.

Greensboro city officials said the zoning request will be heard on Feb. 17 during the zoning commission meeting where they'll make a recommendation.

Then it'll move on to the city council on March 17.