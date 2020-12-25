Local couple living Broadway life in NYC shifts passion to renovating RV, holding open houses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — FOX8 has an update tonight on the RV renovation we first showed you a few weeks back.

A Winston-Salem couple tore out the 70s era interior of a 1979 Dodge Cruise Master, and the renovations are now complete.

Dave Thomas Brown is a Broadway actor and Amelia Bay worked on Broadway as a hair stylist.

They decided to take on the renovation project when the pandemic dropped the curtain on Broadway shows.

Now that the RV they have named Penelope is ready to roll, they plan to hold safe and socially distanced open houses from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in checking it out, you can get their contact link by emailing bbandtherv@gmail.com.