Local companies adapt to the pandemic

HIGHT POINT, N.C. — North Carolinians have experienced a high jump in unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Business owners have closed their doors while others adapted.

The owner of Custom Contract Furnishings in High Point switched its model in a matter of months and never looked back. The business relies on the hospitality industry, which is not an option for the time being. Vice President Chris Morris said before the pandemic he sold furniture to hotels and restaurants.

When the coronavirus hit and people started staying home, he knew things had to change. “It was uncharted territory for me,” said Morris.

He switched operations and became an expert in personal protective equipment.

“It was very similar to making upholstery, it just was without the frame,” he said. “We already knew how to pattern; we knew where to get the patterns from.”

Using locally sourced materials his team started making hundreds-of-thousands of gowns for orders in Connecticut, Georgia and North Carolina.

“As we started our first order, it was a quarter of a million gowns,” said Morris. “It was mind-blowing, to say the least.”

It’s helping in the fight against the coronavirus and keeping his business alive.

“We were actually able to not layoff,” he said. “We were actually able to bring people back and then increase over 50 people that we employed.”

Other companies have also taken the leap helping add 25,000 new jobs to the Piedmont Triad economy since March.

“We’ve shown this year really good navigating through all these challenges,” said Loren Hill, president of the High Point Economic Development Corporation. “We’ve got more to do, but we have the people, the assets, the things to help us get to where we need to continue to go.”

Morris is working on an innovative way to ramp up production to produce more than a million gowns each month for the federal government. He said it will help make North Carolina competitive on a global scale.