Local community members make special hats for newborns

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter what may be going on in the world, few things embody hope like welcoming a baby.

Despite hospital volunteer groups not meeting in person like they used to because of the pandemic, one group is still helping parents celebrate one of life’s most precious gifts.

Members of Alamance Presbyterian Church’s Knit, Pray, Love Ministry make baby hats for the newborns at the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.

The hats are made from home and dropped off at the hospital once they’re finished.

“We do pray for the babies and their parents as we’re making items,” ministry leader Linda Aydelette said.

“It’s just kind of seeing them in your mind and your heart of who they are and let them know that everything’s OK, and you’re not alone, and God loves you, and He is guiding us in this time no matter what.”

A batch of the latest creations was delivered just in time for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“We focused on Santa hats and toboggans and elf hats and anything that was related to December. We also did Hanukah hats as well,” Aydelette said.

The ministry has an ongoing relationship with Cone Health by making chemo caps for cancer patients.

In the last three months, a large part of the ministry’s outreach has been on making baby hats.

The members have made close to 500 baby hats during that time.

“As a matter of fact, we’ve seen more product come in during COVID from our community volunteers. They’ve been very generous with their time and have made a lot more hats and a lot more blankets than I think ever before,” Moses Cone Director of Guest Relations Vivian Langley said.

“It’s a way for us to know we’re helping. It’s a small way, but it’s done with great love,” Aydelette said.

Along with baby hats and chemo caps, The Alamance Presbyterian Church’s knitting ministry also makes prayer shawls.