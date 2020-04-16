Local college grads struggle to find jobs ahead of graduation

As the economy continues to suffer, there’s one part of the population facing added uncertainty.

Students, who were just about to graduate college and enter the workforce, have limited job options.

“As of right now, I haven’t heard anything back,” said Michaela Leggett, a senior at North Carolina A&T University.

This is the reality for many graduating college seniors, who have reached out to employers.

“A month ago, I knew what was going to happen. I most likely knew where I was going to work and now all of that is gone,” said Celeste Corneilus, a senior at North Carolina A&T University.

Not knowing what’s next for them or how they’ll earn income is causing a lot of frustration.

“You feel a lot of pressure on yourself to have a job right after you graduate, so it just feels like a lot of people are feeling that a lot more,” Leggett said.

Cornelius said she’s even considered moving back in with her parents if she doesn’t find work soon.

“After you turn a certain age, and you get a little older, you don’t want to go home, but luckily I have great parents who have already told me that’s an option,” she said.

Nicle Hall, director of career and professional development at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, said students need to start working on a plan, using the resources they have on campus.

UNCG students are provided an online data base, giving them access to different employers.

“Employers can source and find them through the database so they can be contacted for opportunities,” Hall said.



Other universities like Wake Forest, Winston-Salem Sate and High Point moved their career coaching online.

North Carolina A&T University held a virtual career fair.

Although times are tough, the students said keeping a positive attitude is the key to staying motivated during this time.

“There are a lot of things that we can still look forward to, and we do have ample time to really work on our craft,” Leggett said.