Local city leaders see decline in hotel occupancy tax revenue

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been lost because of COVID-19.

FOX8 is now learning about the real economic effects, long term, the pandemic has had on the tourism industry in the Piedmont.

There’s an hotel occupancy tax in Greensboro, High Point and throughout Guilford County.

The revenue from the taxes goes towards a variety of programs, debt services and marketing needs.

In High Point, city leaders tell FOX8, they had budgeted for $1.7 million in just occupancy tax revenue, for the last fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.

But then the pandemic hit. No one traveled or stayed in hotels. The city only received $1.4 million.

The hotel rooms in High Point are still fairly empty.

“Occupancy is hovering around 20-30 percent. We’re celebrating 20-30 percent. Back in April, it was less than 10 percent,” said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, which is the city’s primary tourism agency.

She says there’s still a promise of progress.

“It’s steady and it’s going to be slow. But we’re getting there,” Burnett said.

There’s a 3 percent occupancy tax tacked onto hotel bills throughout Guilford County.

An additional 3 percent tax is added for hotels in Greensboro and in High Point, respectively.

“It’s been challenging to get folks to want to stay in a hotel. But we certainly can understand that people are concerned about their public health and safety,” Burnett said.

In High Point, some of the revenue directly funds the organization, to help promote the city as a destination, and to keep hotels active and full during the year.

The revenue also helps pay a share of the debt for Truist Point Stadium.

“[Our obligation] is $250,000 a year. We’re currently in year three of the agreement,” Burnett said. “It equates to a little over $20,000 a month.”

Based on May 2020 receipts, Visit High Point was able to not only pay up on their obligation to the stadium, but was able to have a little money left over to keep in their budget.

Burnett says it’s not as bad as city leaders had predicted.

“The last quarter was better than anticipated. Hopefully, if we can continue that trend, hopefully it won’t be realized as a 33% decrease,” she said.

She said in part, hotels in the city are getting booked because of dedicated furniture shoppers.

“We are sheltering and as we are becoming home-schooling parents, we’re looking to update our homes, and get those desks ready and update our home furnishings,” Burnett said. “Since we’re the home furnishings capital of the world, we’re going to try and use that to our advantage to get those consumers here.”

Burnett believes there is hope for better times, particularly if people in the Piedmont take advantage of local vacations, and stay in local hotels, to help provide funds for their own communities.

FOX8 also reached out to City of Greensboro officials.

A representative explained the city also suffered from the lack of hotel guests coming into Greensboro.

For the Fiscal Year 2019-2020, occupancy tax revenue made up $1.3 million less than 2018-2019.

Hotel receipts in Greensboro were down 84 percent in April and 70 percent in May but slowly improved to a 59 percent decrease in June.

Both High Point and Greensboro city leaders say this proves there’s an improving trend and hope for the future.