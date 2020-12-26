Local churches feed people facing homelessness on Christmas

HIGH POINT, N.C. — For Ronny Gilchrist and three of his fellow church members, Christmas is just another Friday.

“Each week, we would grow, so we would run into other people that’s been challenged, and we’ll put them down on our list,” said Ronny Gilchrist, outreach leader at Monument of Praise Ministries.

From one street to another, Ronny is on the move. He’s what you might call Santa’s helper 52 weeks a year, dropping off gifts to those barely making ends meet.

His presents include blankets, hats and bags of food. For four years, Ronny has seen too many people in High Point face homelessness.

Every Friday he comes to Monument of Praise Ministries, loads up and hits the streets, giving out everyday items we take for granted.

“We could truly be somewhere else, but we’re here doing the work of the Lord. That’s what it’s about,” Gilchrist said.

So this Christmas, it doesn’t matter if you get a big gift or a small one. Showing you care makes a difference.

Monument of Praise Ministries is located at 321 Oakview Road in High Point.

You can donate to the outreach center here.