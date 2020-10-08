Local childcare centers see decrease in enrollment; consider state grant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local childcare center is barely making ends meet during the pandemic.​

But after the governor announced an additional $35 million in grants to help programs just like this one, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“The pandemic is, you know, it is a big deal. It is very serious,” Turkessha Steele said.

Taking temperatures, washing hands and stocking up on PPE, Steele, who oversees operations at Quality Childcare in Greensboro, says the family-owned center took a blow during the pandemic like many day cares in the Triad.

“Going from 65 to 23 [children], that is a big, it is a large decrease,” Steele said.

Right now each room at the center has between four and nine children from 6 weeks up to 5 years old.

“Working with the children, trying to make sure they’re social distancing, moving them away from each other,” Steele said.

Every three months the day care receives a PPE shipment from the state Division of Child Development and Early Education. While they haven’t had to spend out of pocket for protective equipment, COVID-19 safety procedures force enrollment to stay low — which has its benefits and drawbacks. It’s easier to social distance small groups of children but difficult to budget. They’ve been fortunate to keep all 10 of their teachers on payroll the past seven months but it’s been tough.

“Some of the parents are still unsure about the safety of the children,” Steele said.

That’s preventing many from using childcare, which means some providers are struggling to pay bills. Quality Childcare could benefit from the new grants and the owners are considering taking advantage of it since they don’t know when things may return to normal.