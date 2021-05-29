Local businesses prepare for busy Memorial Day weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Local businesses are preparing to see an influx of customers over this year’s Memorial Day holiday weekend.

According to AAA, traveling over the holiday weekend made a jump of more than 50% since last year, despite higher prices for airline tickets, gas and hotels.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports.

Rental car establishments at the Piedmont Triad International Airport said they have been out of cars over the past week because of the increase in travelers making their way to the area.

General Manager Chris Anthony of Luxe Soulfood and Cocktails said they are ready to see a busy weekend.

“With this being a traveling holiday, of course since COVID, hopefully, would have an influx of people that we are able to see…we just hope to have everybody and see everybody, to hopefully feed off our energy and enjoy the services,” Anthony said.

The increase in tourism that will come over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend is pivotal at a time like this where many are still trying to play catch up from pandemic losses.