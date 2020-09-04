Local businesses excited to enter Phase 2.5 of reopening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bowling alleys, trampoline parks, skating rinks and basketball courts can now reopen for the first time since March.

For six months, no one used the trampolines at Sky Zone in Greensboro except for a small child care camp once a week.

The trampoline park is built for fun, and now it’ll be a cure for cabin fever.

“It’s very exciting to be open for the first time in six months,” Dave McNulty said. “I have butterflies.”

He’s doing everything he can to make people feel safe to come back to his park.

“A lot of spraying. A lot of cleaning. We also have safety distance markers on the floors. We have plexiglass at the check in. We have sanitation stations all over,” McNulty said.

There’s a 75 person limit at Sky Zone. It will allow jumpers to have their own square of the trampoline, automatically keeping everyone six to eight feet away from each other.

Employees will have their temperature taken and have a health screening each day before their shift.

McNulty said they will soon offer some private time slots for families.

“We have a very, very safe park. We hope everyone will come and give us a try,” he said.

The anticipation rolled down to Spare Time off of Guilford College Road.

“We were getting 15-20 calls a day like, ‘hey are you open yet?'” Jack Freysinger said.

The Entertainment Manager said he’s happy to answer yes.

He took the down time to revamp the 40,000 square foot fun center.

“We completely redid our entire arcade and laser tag arena. It’s brand new,” Freysinger said.

They also used the last few months to work on their COVID safe protocols to keep everyone comfortable.

“We’ll be offering every other lane…With laser tag, after every single game, every single vest and laser will be sprayed down and sanitized,” he explained. “We’ll have staff roaming and routinely wiping down everything in the facility.”

Masks will be required to come inside the building.

Reservations are recommended for both facilities but not required.