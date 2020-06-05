Local business teams up with members of community to create anti-racism youth group

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local business is teaming up with members of the community in one of the first steps toward toward change.

Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast is helping fund a new group to educate youth in Greensboro.

The goal of of the group is to teach children and teens about racism and how to respond to it.

Over the next few days you might see T-shirts being worn downtown that say “Unite Against Racism” and “Stop the Silence.” They were designed by the manager at Double Oaks who has a biracial daughter.

“Don’t brush it under the rug. Don’t act like it’s not happening because we need to talk about it,” said Autumn, who wishes to be identified only by her first name.

For almost a week Autumn has watched protesters march across the Triad. This week’s events have struck a nerve that’s been building for years.

Autumn’s daughter Justice is half black and half white. Justice has faced discrimination on both sides of the spectrum.

“It hurts because that’s my family,” Justice told FOX8.

After a discussion with Autumn’s boss at Double Oaks, innkeeper James Keith agreed to financially support the group.

“If it starts now, I think it has the best chance of actually making a change,” Keith said.

To Autumn and her boss, the best chance of making a change starts with educating the community’s youth.

“When you’re born, you don’t really see color. We see everybody equal. We’re all human,” Justice said.

Autumn has already talked with councilman Justin Outling to form an organized plan to get the group off the ground.

“How to not accept when somebody says something in front of you that you know is not OK. How to be supportive of those that are suffering through it. We need the voices of black Greensboro to be able to teach the kids because that’s not my place to do that,” Autumn said.

Autumn, her daughter and their friends will be at the Blackout NC protest Sunday afternoon at Lebauer Park.

The protest will begin at 2 p.m. The group will be wearing their T-shirts.



FOX8 also reached out to councilman Outling who said he will be a resource for Autumn and hopes to push the group forward. Although they don’t have a name yet, he will be bringing up the initiative at the next council meeting.