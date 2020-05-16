Local business owners hopeful after one week of Phase 1 to reopen North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday marks one week since the start of Phase One for North Carolina as leaders try to safely reopen the state.

As they keep an eye on the number of COVID-19 cases, which has risen to more than 17,000, they are also watching local economies ability to recover from the past few months.

On Friday, FOX8 reached out to various counties and cities in the Triad to discuss the impacts Phase One has had on them.

Most all who responded said it’s too early to tell, and that it could take weeks to calculate the financial impact the past two months have had.

“The data that we are getting isn’t coming in as quickly as we’d like too,” said Brent Christensen, with Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

One this is for sure, “the unemployment numbers are not good. We need to change that, and we need to change that quickly.”

Davidson County leaders also responded by saying it’s still too early too estimate the amount of revenue lost during the pandemic. They also said it’s too early to tell the economic impact Phase One has had on businesses.

County Commissioner Don Truell said, “We’re just talking about a week or so. It’s going to take longer to fully know. I know [business owners] are all happy to be reopening.”

Forsyth County leaders did have a rough estimate that the county has lost out on $7.5 million in tax revenue. They are discussing ways to make that up as we move closer to Phase Two.

One area where hope is springing is with local businesses that have been able to reopen during Phase One.

“It’s been encouraging to see where we are today,” said Kathryn Hashemi, owner of Just Be in Greensboro. “It felt like years instead of months.”

Her retail shop in downtown Greensboro has begun to see old and new customers stopping by.

Though it’s not as busy as it was, she said the business has relieved stress felt by her and her fellow shop owners.

“Being able to have an open door, has really increased our sales. It’s definitely eased stress, I would say. It’s been good to be able to have a normal schedule and be here for customers,” she said.

She continued by stressing, while she loves being able to open her doors, it is with strict social distancing guidelines in place. However, she does not want the state to rush to reopen.

“I don’t want to open my doors, just to close them in another month or two. We need to be safe and think about saving lives,” she said.