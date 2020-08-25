Local business owners, customers having trouble with FedEx delays

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has either halted or slowed down various areas of business and getting your mail has been no different.

Various viewers in the Kernersville area reached out to FOX8 about either never receiving FedEx packages or having to extend delays on delivery sometimes up to a month.

FedEx said it’s another result of the pandemic.

“You wait one day, second day, third day. If nothing happens, of course you have to call. You have to search what’s going on,” said Gloria Slavica Popovic, Owner of mailing site Goin’ Postal.

She’s the person getting all of those calls from upset customers.

“I’m sorry. This is a big problem. They don’t have a public phone number,” she told one upset customer over the phone.

Goin’ Postal is not only a mailing site for FedEx but multiple other carriers too.

“We do shipping. We do packaging. We do tracking for people,” Popovic said.

What they don’t do is handle issues surrounding late deliveries for FedEx.

She said her business’ phone number is the only one listed under a Kernersville FedEx site.

“If they have public phone number, this is going to be a big help for everybody,” Popovic said.

Other businesses are feeling the impact of these delays too.

“I have had a couple of delays. Everything has gotten there, but it has been sometimes up to a week late,” said Nikolas Grundseth of The Community Chest.

Grundseth opened up his small consignment store business during the pandemic.

“A lot of the things we sell like shoes, clothes, people would rather buy those things online right now than go to the stores themselves,” he said.

He has to go to a USPS or a FedEx site every day to get items to his customers, and the delays aren’t helping.

“It does kind of take an impact on us because it makes us look like we’re taking too long to ship the items out,” Grundseth said.

Sometimes he’s forced to offer discounts or refunds because of the late arrivals.

Grundseth admits all of his received packages have come on time through FedEx. It’s typically those going out to his customers that tend to have delays.

With hundreds of people in the area taking to social media to comment about delayed or mishandled packages, FOX8 reached out to a FedEx spokesperson who sent this statement:

“FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic that has resulted in a temporary service delay for some packages in the Kernersville area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels. Customers may track their package or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.”

In the meantime, Popovic said FedEx does provide reimbursement money to those who file a claim for missing packages.